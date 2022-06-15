REDTV emerges Best Online TV of the Year

REDTV, Africa’s leading lifestyle entertainment online network, powered by Africa’s global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has been announced as the winner of Online TV of the Year at the prestigious 2022 edition of the GAGE Awards which was held over the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award came as a result of open online voting which saw REDTV top the list of very highly reputable online television platforms including Accelerate TV, Channels TV, Ndani TV and Nevada Bridge TV, signifying the widespread acceptance of the YouTube channel.

The 2022 edition of GAGE Awards themed, “Co-Create 2022”, which, according to the organisers, was proof of how much Africans can achieve together in the tech space by collaborating, celebrated distinguished individuals and brands who have utilised technology and the digital space remarkably and with high impact.

Speaking whilst receiving the award, REDTV’s Creative Director, Obinna Okerekeocha said “We have UBA to thank for always supporting REDTV from inception. REDTV is committed to telling the best stories from Africa and empowering the next generation of young African content creators”.

According to the REDTV Executive Producer, Bola Atta: “REDTV’s content is diverse, modern and versatile, but also distinguishable. We want to continue to tell positive African stories in the most entertaining and informative manner. We also want to remain very conscious about adding value to this segment of the economy, focusing on employing young talents across Africa in the film industry.’

REDTV is the home to award-winning content such as The Men’s Club(TMC); Unintentional; Mighty; Assistant Madams; RED Hot Topics; Inspector K; Our Best Friend’s Wedding; The Sauce; Boutique Hotel; Here and Now and many others.

The GAGE is Nigeria’s leading digital awards focused on promoting and rewarding digital personalities and brands on a global platform with strong federal government backing through the Nigerian Communications Commission and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

This year’s event featured the biggest brands and personalities in fintech, adtech, edtech, healthtech, insurtech, logistics and supply, content and media.