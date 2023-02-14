Redesigned Notes: Emefiele dares critics, vows February deadline remains

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has maintained that the February 17 deadline of New Naira swap policy remains sacrosanct.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele said this Tuesday during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

He acknowledged the inconveniences caused by the naira redesign policy including hoarding and an elevated agitation but called on Nigerians, especially those in authority, not to exaggerate it so as not to create panic.

Acknowledging that the transition to embracing the new naira notes may be challenging, the CBN boss reiterated that the benefits are enormous and will lead to a cashless policy.

Apart from Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara Governors who first dragged CBN and FG to Supreme Court on the policy, more governors such as Niger and Kano States have followed suit.

The Supreme Court is set to rule on plea on notice – whether the deadline announced by the CBN should stay or not.

Recall that last week, the apex Bank ruled on exparte injunction brought before it to vacate the CBN deadline.

However, the it held that the status quo be maintained till tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15, 2023.