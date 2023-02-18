Redesigned Notes: CIBN collaborates with  Banks’ CEOs to resolve cash crunch crises

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria CIBN said it is liaising with the Body of Banks CEOs to address the current cash crunch challenges.

CIBN President/Chairman of Council, Ken Opara made the disclosure in a press release he signed Saturday.

To this end, Opara promised that the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public as long as it is safe to do so.

The CIBN boss restated that safety and security of staff of banks is of paramount importance, hence, posited “where there is security challenge, the Management of banks have been empowered to take proactive measures to close operations in such location and inform the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

He confirmed that the safety concerns being expressed in various quarters are already being addressed.

“Banks will continue to ensure that adequate security are in place to protect staff and customers whilst safeguarding the assets of the banks in contending with the current challenge. Consequently, we appeal to the general public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence as the banking industry remain resolute and committed to finding ways to address all the related issues.

“We indeed appreciate you for your continued patience and understanding as we work together towards restoring normalcy.” Opara appealed.