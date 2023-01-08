Redesign bank notes, cashless policy and urgent tasks before CBN Governor, by Ola Emmanuel

At the conference to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Frankfurt, Germany, the Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Donald L. Kohn, delivered a speech on the Success and Failure of Monetary Policy since 1950s. In the speech, Koln premised the success of monetary policy on the performance of consumer price inflation with median inflation firmly held (in his speech near two per cent in developed economies). He established it that the improved inflation performance should come with, not at the expense of, output stability. He also advocated that market economies are inherently self-righting, open economies perform best under flexible exchange rates, and that central bankers should focus on price stability as their long-run objective that should be pursued through the formal apparatus of an inflation target, which typically includes establishing an inflation goal by the government, setting metrics to evaluate central bank performance, and periodically communicating progress to the public. Koln concluded that speech by advising that policymakers should be evaluated relative to the tasks the law has given them.

October 26, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the need to replace higher naira denominations with new bank notes. According to the CBN, though the apex bank ought to redesign, produce and circulate new bank notes every five to eight years, the introduction of new notes is needed at this time, following a request from the federal government, due to issues such as cases of individuals who have made currency fraud their main source of income, the need to deal a fatal blow to the growing kidnapping and ransom industry, the need to lower inflation rate, the need to control the amount of money in circulation, among others. The CBN, in its explanations, claimed that people have hidden money they have stolen and up to 85 per cent of currency in circulation is outside the banking system.

In order to achieve the naira redesign objectives with maximum effect, the apex bank announced, December 6, a revised cash withdrawal limits to further give bite to the control of currency in circulation, effective January 15, 2023. Notwithstanding the position of the upper and lower federal legislative bodies, majority of Nigerians have come to embrace the need to effect necessary changes and revision of the monetary policy. But the peculiarity of Nigeria, which always make the policy makers to consider putting monetary rewards ahead of the general well-being of the people and thereby cause damaging failures of good policies, requires we call out the CBN and its top echelons to try do things right, this time. Therefore, there are questions the CBN need to answer to convince millions of Nigerians that they are ready to implement this monetary policy and they are ready to do so to the benefit of ordinary Nigerians.

Prior to announcing the naira redesign and revised withdrawal limits, ordinary Nigerians had being at the mercy of money deposit banks with all manners of nail-biting issues. Instead of cashless policy to encourage the unbank Nigerians to embrace banking through visible and effective incentives, ordinary Nigerians are punished through hassles and predicaments they daily pass through unholy and unhealthy cleverness being perpetrated by money deposit banks under the glaring eyes of the regulatory body. Among the myriads of yokes placed on Nigerians through the CBN cashless policy include excessive multiple charges, failed transactions, increasing activities of hackers, system failures, and many more. To the ordinary person on the street, if banking will become a problem, it is better one keeps his money at home where he would be seeing it and monitoring it closely. People are encouraged to bank their money not only for safety and to enable the MDBs perform roles of providing funds for businesses, such money normally should attract interests to depositors.

Where are the incentives to encourage banking and cashless policy in Nigeria?

Banking has changed in Nigeria, with the apex bank as an accomplish. Today, money deposited in banks will reduce in amounts through frivolous and myriads of charges the MDBs are loading uncontrollably to deplete depositors funds. With greater percentage of Nigerians (about 135 million) adjudged to be multi-dimensionally poor, according to the latest National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report released November 2022, and a people which the NBS report said lack access to health, education, and living standards, alongside unemployment and shocks, Nigerian banks cannot be loading the accounts of these poor people with all manners of charges and you expect them to embrace cashless transactions. And where the cashless policy is forced through scarce bank notes, the banking sector is looking for poor people’s trouble which is not going to be palatable for the country.

For a micro and small business traders to be subjected to all manner of charges ranging from account maintenance fee, stamp duties, VAT, transfer charges, bank alerts, POS charges, and many more over a transaction that is not up to N100,000 and a gross margin of not up to N5,000, you can bet that such MSMEs will never embrace any cashless policy that will make them keep working for banks that is not supporting their businesses in any way. Over time, say six months, the cash released into circulation by CBN, in the implementation of the latest policy, will soon accumulate in the hands of this micro and small business traders and they will never take it back to banks as lodgments. Also, they will never allow anybody to patronize them without physical bank notes as medium of exchange.

The banking sector should not make itself an enemy of the people. In the midst of abject poverty, Nigerian banks are fond of celebrating billions of naira as profits. The profit after tax of top ten banks, half year 2022, varies between N8.01 billion and N111.41 billion. It is also reported in the first nine months of 2022, eleven banks in Nigeria made between N5.34 billion and N138.08 billion from transaction charges. These performances was recorded in the midst of close to 70 per cent of the total population of Nigerians that are in multi-dimensional poverty. How? Electronic transfer charges, ATM charges, card maintenance charges, debit card charges, sms alerts, intra-scheme money transfer charges, charges on statutory enquiry request by customers, cash limit charges, etc. With the latest Cashless regime kicking in, will it still be business as usual with banks making frivolous charges on customers account or CBN is ready to tame these excesses?

Besides what the banks are doing with bold face at the expense of users of financial system in Nigeria are other issues such as cybercrime, account hacks and fake transfers, failed transfers, network failures, POS hacks, and card thefts. Is Nigeria’s financial system robust enough and ready to tame high incidence of financial crimes? If the issues raised I raise in this piece are not addressed very well by the CBN, we don’t need a prophet to predict the collapse, within few weeks, of the goals of the latest bank notes redesign and the withdrawal limits policy that is coming into effect in few days time.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant