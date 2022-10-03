Redefining trade relations between Nigeria and China Stanbic IBTC Bank

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group has continued to serve as a connecting link in facilitating trade transactions between Nigerian and Chinese importers, thereby fostering international trade.

As part of its efforts to boost trade relations between the two nations, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, through its banking subsidiary has developed several solutions towards boosting favourable business deals and trade relationships between Nigerian business owners and their Chinese counterparts.

In August 2022, the organisation held its 2022 Africa-China Trade Expo to promote trade relations and boost economic prosperity in the two regions.

The expo, themed ‘Synergy for Growth’ featured a masterclass and an Africa-China Trade Solutions (ACTS) presentation. One of the initiatives through which Stanbic IBTC Bank has been redefining trade relations between Nigeria and China is the ACTS propositions, aimed at allowing African enterprises to explore new markets, expand their customer base and create a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

Ade Otukomaya, Head, Africa China Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said that the financial institution was always exploring opportunities to add value to its clients’ businesses.

He said: “The Nigerian agricultural sector is replete with diverse opportunities. Being able to effectively harness these opportunities will drive agricultural development and expand agricultural export. Overall, agriculture experts are of the view that the country has the potential to generate substantial FX inflows for the country, and thereby reducing trade deficits.”

As part of the ACTS offerings, the Standard Bank China Trade Desk sources for capable Nigerian exporters of produce and finished products in demand by the Chinese public. The trade desk receives demands from Chinese entities who want to order large quantities of agro-allied products from Nigeria. The desk also matchmakes buyers and suppliers under favorable prices, conditions and general terms in line with approved protocols between the two countries.

With increasing demand for Nigerian goods on store shelves in China for the Chinese public to consume, Stanbic IBTC has developed a partnership with Pacific International Lines, a logistics service provider that will transport goods sourced from Nigerian Exporters and for export to China.

“Stanbic IBTC is harnessing these opportunities that Nigeria possesses by providing a platform for Nigerian and Chinese businesses to flourish. We have established market leadership in several financial services segments, our goal is to continually leverage our connections, knowledge, and experience in delivering impeccable service and value that makes our customers not just get ahead but emerge leaders in their respective business segments,” Ade added.

Despite the growth in trade, most Nigerian importers still face a myriad of challenges that limit their ability to order goods and services from a handful of trusted Chinese suppliers. In addition to that, language and cultural barriers also pose a challenge for African importers and Exporters when travelling and negotiating supplier agreements in China.

Through the ACTS Solutions, Stanbic IBTC, via its parent company, Standard Bank of South Africa, has leveraged its partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to connect African importers, especially in Nigeria, with a dedicated trade agent in China as well as enable them tap into the vast opportunities that China presents as a trading partner.

Apart from eliminating language barriers, ACTS aims to assist Nigerian importers source and validate quality goods, safely and efficiently, from the most competitive and verified suppliers in China.

The Agent Zhejiang International Trading Supply Chain Company Limited, otherwise known as Guomao, ensures that Nigerian importers get the best deals in areas such as sourcing for the right suppliers for their businesses, negotiating the best prices and trade conditions on behalf of the clients, provide translators to facilitate trade negotiations and discussions, validate and ensure the quality of goods from the suppliers meet the agreed and required standards by clients, handle the shipping logistics and delivery to destination, depending on clients’ preference, amongst others.

Through this solution, Stanbic IBTC remains committed to connecting Nigerian and Chinese businesses, which will boost the volume of trade between both countries.