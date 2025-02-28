Redeemer’s varsity 22-year-old student qualifies as chartered accountant

Joy Banjoko, a 22-year-old 300 level accounting student of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has qualified as a chartered accountant.
This was contained in a statement by Adetunji Adeleye, Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, on Tuesday in Osogbo.
According to the statement, Banjoko is a member of the university’s Accounting Technicians Scheme West Africa/Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria preparatory classes.
She became qualified as a chartered accountant at the November 2024 diet of the ICAN examination.