Redeemer’s University pledges more human capital investments

The Vice-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University of Nigeria, Ede, Osun State, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, has said that the institution would continue to invest more in world-class infrastructure and human development.

The Vice Chancellor said this on the sidelines of the university’s ongoing 16th convocation ceremony in Ede.

Akinlo said this would make the institution to stand tall in its ranking by the National Universities Commission.

He said the award and recognition had been dedicated to those considered to have performed their responsibilities creditably within the past one year.

He said: “Also, some deserving non-members of staff of the university will be honoured for their unprecedented contributions to the progress and development of the institution.”

He added that no amount of gift or encomium offered would compensate for what many of the staffers had given to the university.

According to him, the university will continue to strive higher in a competitive academic environment, especially in research breakthroughs and infrastructural development.

“We are the best private university and the second overall best in Nigeria due to our hard work, according to the 2022 National Universities Commission’s latest ranking,” he said.

Akinlo congratulated the recipients of various awards and also implored them to continue to improve in what might have been considered for nominating them for future awards.

Speaking with newsmen, Dele Alabi, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Pan African Center and Chairman, Redeemer’s University Convocation Diamond Set 2022, said the university had continued to demonstrate excellent track record in terms of performance.

Alabi said that the culture of recognising best students and lecturers was in line with global best practices.

He said that the awardees must maintain high degree of commitment in raising the bar higher in their various places of work, without any complacency.

Alabi explained that integrity, commitment and dedication were key ingredients of greater achievements, which the university had displayed.

According to him, the reward for hard work is more work, adding: “Those who were not given awards should persevere to strive and compete with their equals in a competitive academic environment.”

Alabi appreciated the university for recognising the awardees, saying that this was in line with global best practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while 48 students bagged First Class honours, representing 7.6 per cent of the graduands, 223 had Second Class Upper Division, representing 35.1 per cent.

Also, 251 students made Second Class Lower Division, representing 39.5 per cent, while 66 fell under 10.4 per cent.

NAN also reports that Esther Yemisi emerged the best graduating student for the 2022 diamond set, having scored a cumulative CGPA of 5.0.