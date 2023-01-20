Red Line: Lagos announces nine weeks traffic diversion

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on Murtala Muhammed Way and Apapa Road, Oyingbo from January 23, 2023 till March 31, 2023 for the construction of the Red Line.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the traffic diversion would last for nine weeks.

Oladeinde explained that the total lane closure would be sustained to allow the contractor complete the construction without any inhibition during the course of the construction of the First Phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line project.

Oladeinde revealed that the previous alternative routes would be maintained as well.

He stated that traffic on Murtala Muhammed way would be diverted to Abeokuta Street to access Borno Way to Coates Street to link Murtala Muhammed Way again.

Oladeinde said that motorists could alternately access their destinations from Cemetery Street.

According to him, traffic on Apapa Road will be accommodated with the temporary lanes constructed before the overpass and will be channelised to two lanes on Murtala Muhammed Way.

The Commissioner assured that the site would be cordoned off for the safety of the citizenry.

He added that emergency vehicles would be on ground to tow broken down vehicles along the axis.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transport boss also stated that signages would be placed on the access roads with the state’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences

He reiterated the state government’s commitment toward the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis.

Oladeinde also maintained that it was vital for the Multi-Modal transportation system of the state government, which would in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.