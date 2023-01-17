Trending
Football

Red Devils to battle Arsenal for prolific Osimhen

The Eagle Online

Manchester United will reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei – who lead the way in Serie A and topped their Champions League group.

And the goalscoring exploits of the 24-year-old – who bagged a brace as Napoli thumped Juventus(opens in new tab) 5-1 last time out – appear to have attracted the attention of a clutch of English clubs.

According to Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino, Newcastle are also keen on Osimhen – who could cost roughly £133m.

The Nigeria international’s current contract doesn’t expire until the end of the 2024/25 season, but he is said to be unwilling to discuss an extension until this summer – perhaps suggesting that he sees his future elsewhere.

