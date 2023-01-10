Red Devils, City, others resume Carabao Cup action live on GOtv

The quarter-final games of the Carabao Cup are set to broadcast live on GOtv as eight teams compete for a slot at the semi-finals.

Manchester United will host Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 9pm.

Erik Ten Hag is keen on ending the Red Devils’ six-year trophy drought.

Since they won a Carabao Cup and Europa League double in 2017, they have not laid hands on any other silverware.

Another game of the night is a clash between Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Newcastle is gradually becoming a force to reckon with since it was acquired by Saudi Arabian owners in 2021.

Eddie Howe’s men sit third on the league table and they will be hoping to brush past any challenge posed by the 3-time winners managed by Brendan Rodgers.

The match will be broadcast on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32) at 9pm.

On Wednesday night, Southampton will host 8-time winners, Manchester City at the Saint Mary’s Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 9pm.

Pep Guardiola’s men have dominated the competition since he took over in 2016.

They won it in four consecutive seasons between 2018-2021.

The Saints will have a tough job stopping City from advancing to the next round.

Still on Wednesday, Nottingham Forest will square up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground.

The match will be broadcast at 8:45pm on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32).

