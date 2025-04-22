Red Cross, EU distributes relief materials to Anambra flood victims

The Anambra State chapter of the Nigerian Red Cross Society in partnership with the European Union, has distributed some relief materials to residents of communities ravaged by the 2024 flood disaster in Anambra State.

The intervention, according to the society, focused on the distribution of dignity kits and essential hygiene items and was conducted in Ogbaru, Anambra West, and Ayamelum Local Government Areas.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by the Branch Secretary of Red Cross, Kingsley Okoye, who led the exercise carried out on April 17 to 19.

Okoye said the primary goal of the intervention was to restore a sense of dignity, hygiene and comfort to the affected individuals and communities in the aftermath of the flood disaster.

“The exercise, led by officials of the Nigerian Red Cross Society with support from key programme officers and a dedicated team of volunteers from the Anambra State Branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

“Over the course of the three-day distribution exercise, the team reached hundreds of beneficiaries across the three LGAs.

“Each recipient expressed deep gratitude, with many highlighting the timely nature of the support.

“The dignity kits included essential hygiene items tailored to support daily living needs and enhance the well-being of affected individuals, particularly women and girls,” Okoye stated.

He noted that the initiative brought renewed hope to flood-impacted communities, adding that it not only addresses the immediate hygiene needs but also reinforces the commitment of the Nigerian Red Cross Society and its partners to stand in solidarity with affected populations during times of crisis.

“The Anambra State Branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society extends heartfelt appreciation to the European Union for its financial support and to all staff and volunteers whose tireless efforts ensured the success of the programme.

“The dignity kit distribution exercise has once again demonstrated the power of humanitarian action and collaboration.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society remains committed to serving vulnerable communities and calls for continued support to sustain and expand such life-changing interventions,” he added.

