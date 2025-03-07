Rector’s drives to rebrand yields, as NBC grants approval to MAPOLY Radio 

The unrelenting efforts of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Rector, Dr. ‘Koye Jolaoso, has materialised, as the MAPOLY Radio has been granted full operational license, by the National Broadcasting Commission.

This was contained in a press release, signed by the institution’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Yemi Ajibola.

The statement, which was obtained by The Eagle Online on Friday, indicated that the approval was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the NBC, Francisca Aiyetan.

The letter, dated February 3, 2025, was addressed to the Rector, Dr Jolaoso, sequel to his efforts to resuscitate the campus Radio Station.

The letter reads in part: “I am directed to convey the approval of the National Broadcasting Commission to your request to commence full transmission on your Campus FM Radio Station, MAPOLY 99.7MHz, Abeokuta, Ogun State”.

“This is based on the report of successful completion of Test Transmission by the Station in compliance with the provisions of the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Nigeria Broadcasting Code”.

With this development, the agenda to rebrand MAPoly has begun to see the light, as the resuscitation will enhance Mass Communication training in the 46-year-old institution, hence, helps students to acquire necessary practical skills to make them not only functional, but competitive in the industry after graduation.

