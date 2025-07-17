Rector warns against indecent dressing as Yabatech matriculates 6,076 students

Yaba College of Technology, Lagos has sworn in 6,076 students for the 2024/2025 academic session, urging the new students to always dress appropriately.

In his remarks at the matriculation ceremony on Thursday, Rector of Yabatech, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, noted that among key guidance that govern life on the campus are class attendance, entrepreneurship, ICT, and dressing.

“We uphold high standards of discipline, including proper appearance.

“Indecent dressing is not acceptable in this college, dress decently and let your appearance reflect your inner values,” he said.

The Rector added that the institution was committed to producing graduates academically sound, industry-ready and globally competitive.

According to him, the institution is known for unwavering commitment to groundbreaking innovation, exceptional skills development, remarkable creativity, entrepreneurial prowess and a distinctly practical approach to learning.

“Remember that you are stepping into an institution known for academic excellence, integrity and innovation. At Yabatech, we do not just produce graduates, we nurture leaders, problem-solvers and change-makers,” he said l.

Abdul also warned that the institution had a zero-tolerance policy to cultism, as offenders will face expulsion and legal prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that YabaTech is running degree programmes in affiliation with the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, who are part of the new students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof Oguejiofor Ujam, said that character and behaviour were central to the university’s pursuit of excellence.

Ujam urged the students to work harder in order to succeed.

He also warned against any form of examination malpractices and ICT-assisted crimes.

“That is why the degree, diploma and certificates of the university are awarded only to those who have been found worthy in character and learning.

“In this stage of ICT, and social media, the university frowns at forms of ICT-assisted crimes, especially cybercrime or internet scam or fraud, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’.

“Cybercrimes have destroyed many promising young people and led to incarceration in various prisons, use or sale of illicit and hard drug. Please, desist from all this.”

Ujam was represented at the event by Dr Celine Nnebedum, Registrar of UNN.

Similarly, the Chairman, Governing Council of YabaTech, Prof. Funso Afolabi, urged parents to support the students and institutions’ management in the academic journey.

“Let us continue to partner a home and school for total development of these young minds as future innovators, entrepreneurs, engineers and leaders that will help build the future of Nigeria and global community,” he said.

The occasion had in attendance Theresa Osemwegie, Head of Matriculation Unit, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, who represented the Director of JAMB in Lagos, amongst Deans and heads of department of Yabatech.

