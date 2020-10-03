The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, is dead.

He passed on Friday night at exactly 7pm.

The Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview confirmed the sad incident on Saturday.

Oshiobugie said: “The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7pm after a brief illness.

“I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday at 10am according to Muslim rites.”

NAN.