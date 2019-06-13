Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, has urged members of the public to ignore notices of recruitment at State House Clinic currently making the rounds on the internet.

Arabi stated this in a statement by Attah Esa, Deputy Director, Information, State House media unit, in Abuja on Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary advised the public to be more circumspect and wary of such notices that were designed by mischief makers to deceive and extort unsuspecting job seekers.

Arabi assured that the sponsors of the publication would be investigated and prosecuted.