The Kaduna State Police Command says no fewer than 12,921 applicants have undergone physical screening for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made this known on Monday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 17,000 applicants from the state were expected to undergo the physical screening which ends on Tuesday.

Jalige said the state Screening Committee had so far screened applicants from Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Chikun, Zango kataf, Kachia, Kagarko, Giwa, Birnin/gwari, Kaura, Kauru, jamaa, Sanga, Sabon gari, Kajuru, Jaba local governments areas of the state.

“The total number of those screened is 12,921 as at September 5, 2020,” he said.

Jalige added that applicants who had not undergone screening from other LGAs were expected to have their screening between Monday and Tuesday.

The public relations officer said the screening was being done under strict COVID-19 protocols.