Recruitment: Police fixes date for applicants’ physical, credential screening

The Nigeria Police has fixed the date to begin physical and credential screening of applicants who completed the 2021 online registration for recruitment into the Constable cadre.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the screening would be conducted by the Force in conjunction with the Police Service Commission.

Mba said the exercise, slated to commence on February 1, would end on February 6 at designated venues in the 36 states across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, all applicants are to proceed to their respective states of origin and appear at the various screening centres in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

He said other mandatory basic screening requirements were two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached and National Identity Number.

Mba said other items for the screening were original and duplicate copies of credentials, Certificate of Origin and birth certificate/declaration of age.

He said printout of application submission confirmation/profile page and duly completed guarantor’s form were also mandatory for the exercise.

Mba said candidates who failed to present the mandatory requirements would not be considered for the screening.

He urged applicants to pay attention to detailed and specific guidelines on the exercise for each state, particularly the location of screening and dates of screening per local government area.

Mba said the guidelines would be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, had assured that the statutory entry requirements into the Force as clearly stated in the Police Act and Regulations would be followed.

Mba said the officials deployed for the screening had been directed to ensure that all applicants shortlisted were allowed to participate.

He said the officials were expected to recommend the suitability or otherwise of applicants in the spirit of transparency, accountability and fair hearing using the already established benchmarks as contained in the Act.

He said that a total of 135,027 valid applications were received in the online registration.

He expressed satisfaction over the increase in the number and geographic spread of the applications, particularly in the South East and South South region of the country, following the extension of the online registration.

Mba said the exercise was free of charge and urged applicants to be wary of criminal elements who would want to take undue advantage of the exercise to perpetrate recruitment related scams.

He said anyone found wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.

