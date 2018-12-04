Recruitment: Police Commission receives 21, 878 applications in five days

The Police Service Commission said it had received 21,878 applications towards the recruitment of 10,000 Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the applications came five days after the recruitment portal was opened on Friday.

Ani said that the applications hit the 21,878 mark at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said: “The portal is expected to close on January 11, 2019 in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks.”

Ani said that out of the 21,878 applications already received, 20,217 applicants were males while 1,661 were females.

He said that Niger had the highest number of applications of 2, 276, followed by Katsina with 1, 677, Kano with I, 577 and Bauchi, 1,543.

The spokesman said that Bayelsa had the lowest applications of 55, Ebonyi, 88; Anambra, 107; Lagos, 112; Abia, 130; Imo, 133; Delta, 150 and Enugu, 167.

He said the commission was committed to a transparent and merit-driven exercise.