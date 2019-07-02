The Kaduna State Police Command says it started the screening of no fewer than 12,297 candidates from the state seeking to join the Nigerian Police Force.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakuba Sabo, said this in a statement in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Sabo said that the ongoing screening of shortlisted candidates commenced on July 1 at the IGP Hall, Police College Kaduna.

He said that the flag off activities witnessed the presence of the Permanent Commissioner, Police Service Commission, AIG Lawal Mohammed Bawa (Rtd), who came on monitoring visit.

He said: “The Command equally wants to remind the applicants that they must comply with all the requirements as they were informed earlier.

“All applicants are required to appear in white T-shirt and white short knickers, come along with original credentials, one copy of credentials in a white office flat file and two passport photographs.

“They are also warned to conduct themselves properly. Individuals that have nothing to do with the exercise should not be seen within the vicinity of the Screening Centre.”

He advised candidates to check their names at Police Training School /Workshop on Independence Way, opposite Police College Kaduna.

He said that they could also check their names at each of the Local Government Secretariats in the State to enable those who didn’t get notifications to know their dates for the screening.