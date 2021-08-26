Recruitment: ICPC says online tests ongoing

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has notified the numerous applicants to the agency that its online tests are ongoing, and that each applicant should constantly check for notifications by SMS as well as their mails and spam folders for the test email.

These it stressed are without extra cost to the applicants.

In a statement by Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson, the agency recalled that the recruitment exercise that commenced early 2020 was subsequently suspended owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the agency received approval mid-2021 to complete the process. For a recruitment approval for less than 200 officers, the commission had received almost 400,000 applications from Nigerians, it said.

It explained: “In order to give every applicant a fair chance and at the same time get the best, ICPC decided to apply online tests to prune down the number of applicants, using international best practices.

“Through the service of a recruitment consultant, the commission has so far conducted a number of rounds of online tests, including some repeat tests to accommodate numerous complaints of non-receipt of notification of tests emails, spam of notification emails, complaints of timing-out of test portal, non-submission of fully completed or half completed tests, loss of access to registered email address of applicants, forgotten passwords, and so on.

“Applicants with further complaints are advised to forward them to [email protected]”

It stressed that, at no extra cost, it decided to notify applicants by SMS of the dates of tests and advisory, and advised applicants to check their mails and spam folders for the test email.

“Only successful applicants – including those with specialized skills that are shortlisted, will be further invited for follow-up tests, which may be virtual or physical, with effect from September, 2021,” it added.

It also said that the pruning down process would continue “until the commission arrives at a manageable number of qualified applicants that may be further processed by one-on-one interviews, certificate verification, health certification, character profiling and other assessments befitting of a law enforcement agency.”

The commission enjoined applicants to report all requests for money or promises of facilitation to through [email protected] or call ICPC on toll free line number 0800 2255 4272 or 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0705-699-0190 and 0705-699-0191.