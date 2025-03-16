Recruitment: Adeleke orders engagement of protesting applicants 

Following protest and complaints of nepotism by some recruits undergoing training for Amotekun Corps recruitment, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the absorption of protesting cadets into the ongoing recruitment training in the state.

Some applicants protested on Thursday against their alleged sacking from the training camp ongoing at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ede.

They said they were displaced in favour of some members of the ruling party, an allegation the corps management has already denied.

However, Governor Adeleke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Saturday said he had given a directive that the applicants should be allowed to undergo their full training and be engaged as cadets.

The statement reads partly, “Today, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Kazeem Akinleye, accompanied by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bashiru Salami and the Chairman of the Amotekun security service, Wale Abbas (AIG Rtd.) visited the training camp and announced the absorption of the protesting applicants outside the gate of the training centre.

“Hon Akinleye reminded the trainees that the essence of Amotekun is to render selfless service to the society, urging them to take the training seriously.

“He conveyed the best wishes of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the trainees, noting that the Governor appreciates their eagerness to be part of the service to secure Osun state.

“He further directed the Amotekun management to provide necessary welfare packages and an enabling environment for the training while in camp.

“He reiterated the resolve of the state government to strengthen Amotekun to complement the national security agencies”.

