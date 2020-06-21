Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to secure a record 15th win in a row.

But the highlight of the day was in the fact that the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season.

The Bavarians, who sealed their eighth successive title on Tuesday with victory at Werder Bremen, went in front after 15 minutes through Joshua Kimmich’s well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist.

The striker then nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot.

He went on to flick in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cut-back before half-time.

Only two players in the history of the Bundesliga, Gerd Mueller and Dieter Mueller, have scored more goals in one season.

Freiburg had earlier cut the deficit through Lucas Hoeler.

Bayern Munich, who earned a club record 15th consecutive victory in all competitions, took their foot off the gas after the break, allowing Freiburg to create a few chances.

Sven Ulreich, making a rare appearance as replacement for Bayern Munich’s first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, denied Kwon Chang-hoon in a one-on-one in stoppage time.

“We want to score goals and win games. When you trust your strengths`, it is an asset in every game. You can strengthen that with victories and I hope that we can keep doing this,” Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said.

“We still have things to do. The next goal is the German Cup final (on July 4) and then there is one more goal where we will try to go as far as we can,” Flick added in reference to the UEFA Champions League and Bayern Munich’s shot at a treble.

Lewandowski can still add to his tally on the final matchday, but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972.

The previous best mark by a foreign player was 31 goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016/2017 season.

Bayern Munich, who need five more goals to equal the club record of 101 for a season, are on 79 points, 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

