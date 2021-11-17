Reconcile aggrieved members, Makinde charges Oyo PDP executive

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has charged the new executive committee of Peoples Democratic Party in the state to reconcile all aggrieved members and unify the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Makinde gave the charge on Tuesday when the new executive committee members visited him in his office in Ibadan.

The governor, who appealed to the executive committee to be fair and just to all members, promised that everything would be done to ensure that the party structure “is well oiled and maintained”.

He said: “Everything that we have to do in terms of providing logistics and incentives will get to you.

“We are the ones at the state level but anything we are doing must get to the grassroots level because those are the people that will interface with the general populace.

“We are drinking from the PDP well and it is my prayer that others will also drink from the same well.

“So, that is why we must not pollute the well, no matter how angry we may be.

“I am sure that all the things each and every one of us is expecting will get to us.”

In his remarks, the newly elected state Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, appreciated the governor for hosting members of the new executive committee.

Ogungbenro assured the governor that the state executive would make it a point of duty to instil discipline in the party and continue to support the current administration to succeed in all ways.