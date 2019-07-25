Salihu Lukman, the Director-General, Progressive Governors’ Forum, has urged leaders of the All Progressives Congress to reconcile the aggrieved party’s members.

Lukman gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the National Working Committee of the party has the responsibility to drive the reconciliation to build formidable front ahead of 2023 general elections.

He said: “The future of this country depends on the ability of leaders to reconcile themselves and if APC can achieve that, it would have made another feat.

“Fortunately, we are blessed with one of the best negotiators in this country as our National Chairman; he must bring that his negotiating skill to bear.

“On our part as stakeholders of the party, we will work to engage our leaders to embrace reconciliation and recommendations bordering on that.

“We can only be a better country if our democracy is producing results that our people are happy with.”

He said that he wrote a book entitled “Power of Possibility and politics of change in Nigeria”, aimed at assisting the party and the government to forge a better future.

Lukman noted that the party must move to achieve yet another feat by reconciling all aggrieved party members.