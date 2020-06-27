The Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger State has confirmed the death of eight persons in an accident that occurred along Mokwa-Bida Road on Saturday.

Joel Dagwa, the state’s FRSC Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna that eight other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Dagwa said the accident, which occurred at about 12 noon at Labozhip village, involved a commercial bus and an articulated vehicle.

He said: “Twenty-two people were involved in the mishap.

“Some of the victims were taken to General Hospital, Mokwa, while others were evacuated to Federal Medical Centre, Bida.”

Dagwa said the bus took off from Lagos and was heading to Kano, while the tanker took off from Kano and was moving to Lagos.

According to him, drivers of the two vehicles survived the accident, while the assistant to the bus driver was among the deceased.

The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

He blamed the accident on speed violation and loss of control.

The sector commander said the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” Dangwa said.

NAN.