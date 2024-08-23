Reckless driver kills final year OAU student

A reckless driver on Thursday killed a final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The victim, a student of the Department of Foreign Languages, was in school to submit her project when she was knocked down.

She was knocked to her death while crossing the road to enter the school, according to a statement by the institution’s spokesman, Abiodun Olarewaju.

The student, identified as Esu Rita Ema, was crossing the Ife-Ibadan Expressway axis of the road at the campus gate when the accident happened.

Olarewaju said: “Members of the Federal Road Safety Corps came to recover the corpse of the student and have deposited the same at the mortuary of the OAU Teaching Hospital.

Also Read:

“Personnel of the Nigerian Police have arrested the driver for investigation and further action.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, has sent a condolence message to the parents of the deceased through the Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Adeolu Odedire.

Bamire was quoted as having said: “It is very sad to lose a domestic animal, how can anyone quantify the loss of a child?

“The incident is particularly galling as the victim is a young, promising adult with a lot of potential. A final year student for that matter.”

The Vice-Chancellor was further quoted as appealing to the parents, siblings, family, friends and classmates of the deceased to take solace in God, while praying to the Lord to “give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

Post Views: 18