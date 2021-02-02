A Grade I Area Court, Nyanya Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a receptionist, Yusuf Joseph, 24, to six months imprisonment for stealing a customer’s cell phone and money.

The judge, Yahaya Sheshi sentenced Joseph after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Sheshi however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000 and also ordered him to pay N72,000 as compensation to the owner of cell phone.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that a customer who lodged at the hotel located at No 13 ,Ogbomosho Street, Garki, Abuja entrusted his handset to the receptionist for charging and the convict stole it.

Nwaforaku also said that the convict hacked into the phone and made cash transfers of N100,000.

He said that the matter was reported at the Garki Police Station by Emmanuel Owore.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 289 of the Penal Code.