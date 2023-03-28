Recently-sacked Nagelsmann now candidate for Spurs job after Conte’s dismissal

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is a candidate for the coaching job at Tottenham after the English club dismissed Antonio Conte, media reports in England indicate.

The Daily Mail newspaper said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to talk with the German coach about his availability.

Nagelsmann was dismissed by the German record champions last Friday and replaced by former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel.

After a week of speculation, Tottenham parted ways with Conte on Sunday evening.

The move came after his extraordinary post-match rant following Spurs’ 3-3 draw at Southampton penultimate Saturday, in which he launched a furious tirade against his own “selfish players”.

He also shut down uncertainty over his future as “excuses” for a squad who have failed to end the club’s trophy drought that dates back to 2008.

Until the end of the season, assistant coach Cristian Stellini will be in charge at the London club.

A comeback from Mauricio Pochettino is also being considered by the club, according to reports.

He coached Tottenham between 2014 and 2019, leading them to the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League final match in 2019.

dpa/NAN.