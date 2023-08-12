Receive your healing, by Gabriel Agbo

You can still be healed! That sickness can still go away. Yes, there can still be solution to that problem! Though it is human and natural to want to give up on a situation after putting in everything to solve it, yet, we must also recognise that there is a supernatural power that can turn our impossibilities into possibility and our difficulties into testimonies. As I write, there are people that have given up and are just waiting for the last whistle. They have tried everything, made every effort, spent all their resources and goodwill, prayers, etc, but the situation has just refused to change. They are just spent and tired. Even when you try to encourage them, they feel reluctant to accept that anything positive can still happen to them.

Before I sat down to write this message I prayed for a lady in such condition. She has cancer in the blood.

She has gone for transfusion before and she is due to go again. And I also heard the brother died of the same condition. As I prayed, her voice was very low and tired. I could immediately feel what she was going through and all the questions going through her mind. But I know a testimony is coming out of her situation. I am waiting to celebrate with her.

God must stop this trend in that family. Yes, I have seen God turn the worst of situations around. With him all things are possible. Every sickness, every situation, every opposition, every confusion, every hindrance bows to the name of Jesus! You are being healed of that sickness now! I said that you are receiving the solution to that perennial problem today!

As I was brooding over the events of the past week, the story of that desperate woman in Mark Chapter Five came to my mind. That is one of the most difficult and hopeless situations in the bible. She was very sick for 12 years. She was losing her blood (life) every second of the day. She spent all she had looking for solution, yet none came. She suffered so much and the condition grew worse. No improvement. No cure. No hope. And the worst was that even when she had a glimpse of solution, the surging crowd became an obstacle, a barrier to reach him.

My God! What can be worse than this? Does this sound like your situation? Look at it here, “Jesus went with him, and all the people followed, crowding around him. A woman in the crowd had suffered for twelve years with constant bleeding. She had suffered a great deal from many doctors, and over the years she had spent everything she had to pay them, but she had gotten no better. In fact, she had gotten worse. She had heard about Jesus, so she came up behind him through the crowd and touched his robe. For she thought to herself, ‘If I can just touch his robe, I will be healed.’ Immediately the bleeding stopped, and she could feel in her body that she had been healed of her terrible condition.” Mark 5:24-29

Some of you reading this message are like this woman today. You have been in that situation for a long time now. It looks incurable and terminal – the type that was described as being sick unto death. You helplessly watch as your life, your resources, your joy dim and slip away from your hand. The more you try is the more the problem, the frustration increases. It may not be your health directly, but things around you have become sick – your business, your relationship, your marriage, etc. You go a step forward and three steps backward. And no help, nobody cares to help again. People, friends and relations are now tired of helping. You know that there is a limit to what people, even relations can offer at the time of trial.

Look at that woman again. Did you hear anything about her friends or relations? Maybe some good ones have tried and got tired, got exhausted and then left her to her fate. They left her in her pain, stain and drain. Remember also that her condition was the type that will always attract unpleasant smell and constant demand for resources. So everybody ran away. Please, don’t get very angry when people desert you at the middle of your trial. It is just human. But let them go because God is coming to meet you. If they don’t go, if they don’t betray you, you may never know the real manifestation of God’s unfailing power and love.

Now, what I love most about this woman is her determination and faith. Yes, the situation was very desperate and hopeless, but she totally refused to give up. She had no more relations, no neighbours and friends to turn to, but was ready to try Jesus. And she had a crowd as a wall of obstacle but was also ready to press against it to snatch her needed solution.

Wow! This is just what you need now to come out of your present situation. It is what you need to get your healing and breakthrough. You must be determined. You must refuse to accept defeat. Remember it is about your life. It is about your future and destiny. You must believe that this next step will sort you out. You must not give up. You must press against any physical, spiritual and psychological obstacle. Obstacles will always give way to those that refuse to give up! Don’t sit there and die. There is still a solution.

Many have gone through this and survived. True. This woman pressed on even when everything was against her. She managed to touch the tip of Jesus’ cloth and the incredible happened. She was immediately, completely healed! I see you being healed today. As you touch him, receive your wholeness now in Jesus’ name! You can call now with the number below for a healing prayer. God can do it again. Share this message. We will continue next week.

Rev. Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books/audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Power of Sacrifice, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, Move Forward and many others.