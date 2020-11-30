Leading beauty, cosmetics and lifestyle brand in sub-Saharan Africa, Recare Limited, has been honoured with the award of the Philanthropic Beauty and Cosmetics Company of the Year by the prestigious CSR Reporters, a national magazine that focuses on corporate social responsibility and sustainability reporting.

At an impressive event at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja Lagos, Recare Limited, owners of Natures Gentle Touch, Nonstop and Hairsavvy brands that provide beauty care solutions with operations in Nigeria and South Africa, was recognised for “demonstrating integrity and transparency while engaging in several corporate social responsibility interventions”.

According to Eche Munonye, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of CSR Reporters, the annual award, which is in various categories, is aimed at celebrating organisations and individuals who are “in the forefront of laudable culture of giving back to the society they live and do business”, adding: “It is our hope that by doing this, others will be inspired to join in the charitable works of building a better society.”

Commenting on the award, Kalu Uma, Finance Manager, Recare Limited, who represented the company at the ceremony, said: “This award is a vindication of the great work the team at Recare Limited led by Mr. Chika Ikenga has been doing over the years.

“It is a call for us to keep doing what we are doing right not only in producing contemporary beauty and personal style brands that inspire confidence in the African woman, but also in giving back to the society through several corporate responsibility initiatives.”

According to Uma, Recare through its cosmetics brands have made great impact in the provision of hair and scalp care solutions to African women, which is seen in the growing confidence and expression of unique sense of style among the black women in Africa and in the Diaspora.

He asked consumers who are discerning and want to stand out in a crowd to choose and remain loyal to Natures Gentle Touch as it will continue to deliver quality hair and scalp solutions and other personal style brands at affordable prices.

Uma recalled that it was in an effort to inspire and empower the contemporary black African woman that Nature’s Gentle Touch years ago signed Oluchi Onwuagba, international supermodel and first MultiChoice Face of Africa, and Agbani Darego, former Miss World, as brand ambassadors.

He said the relationship between Natures Gentle Touch and the two Nigerian beauty queens helped in no small measure in building self believe and confidence in the average black girl on the street that indeed she can make it to the top.