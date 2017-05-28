Recalled Judge handling Ese Oruru’s case resumes duty, Justice Kurya yet to resume

LATEST NEWS:
Some of the judges, accused of corruption but cleared by the National Judicial Council, on Wednesday resumed duty at their various duty posts in line with the NJC directive.
The recalled judges were: Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court, Justice Uwani John of the Court of Appeal, Justice Hydiazira Nganjiwa, Justice Musa Kurya and Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court.
A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who visited the Yenagoa Federal High Court complex, reports that Justice Nganjiwa had resumed duty.
The absence of the judge stalled several pending cases, including the case of Ese Oruru, since December 8 2016.
When NAN visited the court, court officials were assigning dates to lawyers whose cases are pending before the judge.
In a related development, Justice Musa Kurya, of the Jos Division of the Federal High Court, did not resume duty on Wednesday.
A NAN correspondent, who visited the court complex, was told by a reliable source that Kurya travelled to Lagos.
The source said: “We have been waiting for him, we were told that he travelled, many cases are pending and we hope he will come soon.”
Contacted, A. M. Dan-Ige, the court’s Station Registrar, confirmed Kurya’s absence, but expressed optimism that he would be in court “tomorrow or next”.
Dan-Ige added: “The suspension has been lifted. So, we expect him any moment from now.”
Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who was discharged and acquitted of corruption charges also resumed and handled cases.
When Ademola entered his courtroom, the first case that his registrar called was a matter between one Undie Pius and the Peoples Democratic Party.
The case was, however, struck out since it has been overtaken by events.
NAN reports that Ademola handled all seven cases on his cause list, some of which were struck out since counsel said the cases had been overtaken by events.
Ademola appeared cheerful and calm during the proceedings as he acknowledged felicitations from lawyers in court who said they were happy to have him back


