Reassurance in the midst of chaos, by Gabriel Agbo 

In the midst of this total global confusion we shall continue to experience his peace and blessings. God is with us and he will be making this very clear to us and those around us. He will manifest as he has never been in our life. He will prove himself strong and powerful on your behalf. He will prove that he is still your God and has not abandoned you after all. The doors of blessings that have been shut against you will open.

Hope you heard that very well? Mark it. Write it down. New grace, new abilities, new opportunities are coming out of this situation.

Are you not already seeing them? They will beg you to receive the blessings. They will run after you. I am seeing mine already. I am seeing things that I have not experienced before – new doors, new anointing, new breakthroughs, ‘waters coming out of dry ground’ etc. Things that have been working against you will now begin to work for you. That ‘thorn in your flesh’, will be removed. Just to reassure you and also show the world that God is still with you.

You already know the story of Jacob. He had so much trouble and fear when God gave him that massive divine reassurance at Bethel. Yes, there is nothing as reassuring as hearing from him. It gives you strength and peace in the midst of trial, like what the world is going through now. It gives hope and courage in the midst of life battles. The world needs urgent healing at this time. Nations, people, businesses, even the climate urgently need divine touch, love and miracles.

Jacob was there: frustrated, afraid, traumatised, in regrets, tired, discouraged, depressed, lonely and confused when the LORD met and spoke those powerful words to him. He was running away from his enraged, cheated elder brother, whom he just stole his birth right from. And worse, he did not know exactly the way to where he was running to.

Running to nowhere! My God! But as he was overloaded with all these worries and uncertainties, he called upon God. And as he fell asleep in frustration, using stone, (hard stone) as a pillow, the almighty spoke “…I am with you, and I will protect you wherever you go. One day I will bring you back to this land. I will not leave you until I have finished giving you everything I have promised you.” Gen 28:15.

Jesus! Sure, this is one of the greatest promises I have found in the bible. Every time I read this I get reinvigorated to push on in life and in faith. It gave me the needed ‘bearing’ to find my way as I was growing up. It has been one of my ‘banner verses’ over the years. As you read this, God is saying that he will be with you through and beyond this global and personal chaos. He will protect, preserve and provide for you until ALL his promises for your life come to pass!

Also look at what happened in Egypt during the plagues. None of the destruction, none of the hails, diseases touched the Israelites at Goshen. They heard about it, they saw the Egyptians suffer it, but it did not come to the Israelites camp. Wow! That is the power of divine protection and preservation.

Remember he said that none of those diseases and destructions shall touch us! From the first plague to the last, none affected the Israelites. They were divinely shielded. In fact, at the Passover night, as all the families of men and beasts in Egypt were wailing and mourning the death of their firstborn, the bible said that not even a bark of the dog was heard in all of Goshen where the Israelites lived.

Power! That is the God that we serve. Jehovah! Now, as the world is struggling and groaning, God is also releasing unprecedented grace to his people and to the church.

He will through us bring healing, peace and hope to the world. Jesus Christ remains the only hope for the world. Look at Exodus 12:13: “But the blood on your doorposts will serve as a sign, marking the houses where you are staying. When I see the blood, I will pass over you. This plague of death will not touch you when I strike the land of Egypt.”

My God! Yes, we will surely prosper and flourish in the midst of all these crises. Run into Jesus today for your protection and preservation.

We will continue next week. Share this message.

. Rev. Agbo is the author of the books/audiobooks: The Power of Midnight Prayer: Unlocking spiritual forces for divine intervention, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice and many others; Tel: 08037113283; Facebook: Gab Agbo; E-mail: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com; Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo; X: pastorgabagbo; WhatsApp: 08164819333.