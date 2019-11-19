ReapVille School, Oshodi, Lagos has elected the pioneer Executive Committee for its Parents-Teachers Association, with Nkem Nweke emerging as the chairperson.

They were elected at a recent PTA meeting following a special assembly session held in the school premises by the pupils.

Nweke would be joined in the PTA Exco by Kazeem Akinpelu – Vice Chairperson; Udeme Akpan Umoh – Financial Secretary; Ngozi Nzeh – Treasurer; and Chinyere Fred-Alabi as the Public Relations Officer.

In her acceptance speech, Nweke promised on behalf of her team to do their best towards contributing to the upliftment of ReapVille schools, especially the well-being of the pupils and teachers welfare.

She expressed thanks to other parents and teachers in the trust they have on the new PTA Executive Committee.

The Director and proprietress, ReapVille Schools, Philomena Ugwuoke, commended the PTA committee for accepting to serve in this capacity, hoping that ReapVille schools intends to benefit from their anticipated contributions in keeping to the standards of the school.

Reapville School, she said, is committed to provide pupils with education that is unique based on their collaborative learning, extra curricula activity and supportive learning environment which foster independence, strength of character and a lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

And based on their culture, Reapville School, Ugwuoke pointed out, is dedicated to develop an inclusive child education driven by technology, passionate and well-motivated staff and active parent participation.

“We believe every child will learn and flourish with the support of a committed team; touching the psychological, cognitive, spiritual and social development of the child,” she said.

In addition, Ugwuoke noted that their curriculum challenges and help students reason analytically, think creatively and argue critically.

“We offer our pupils the best in early childhood education within a friendly and caring environment,” she said, stressing that focus on character development and effective learning through interaction, differentiated methods and other unique psychological tested and approved method of teaching and learning for the benefit of the learner.

The ReapVille School special assembly attracted pupils’ display of some of their artworks.