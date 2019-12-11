Khafi Kareem, BBNaija season four ex-housemate, has recieved her Innosson Motors car prize.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the excited reality star shared the news on her instagram page @acupofkhafi.

Khafi, who is also an author and actress, wrote, “Guess who is the newest car owner in town. I finally got my car and I couldn’t be happier.

“Thank you so much Innosson vehicles. I will be calling her lady foxy so if you see me drive by, Holla at your girl,” she said.

NAN recalls that in August. Khafi won the Innosson IVM Fox car during the ‘Proudly Nigerian’ challenge on the show.

The challenge, sponsored by Nigerian brand, Innosson Motors, tasked housemates to present their Nigerian stories and highlight the beauty of being Nigerian.

During the first round, housemates gave presentations on their Nigerian story, however, Khafi’s excellent and inspiring presentation got viewers emotional.

NAN reports that following BBNaija, Khafi has hosted major events including The Future Awards and Nigeria Legal awards.

The talented YouTuber speaks French, English, Italian, Chinese, Yoruba and British sign languages.

Khafi has featured in many movies including, ‘The Evolution of US’, and ‘Lost in London’ among others as well performed on stage at the Royal Opera House.