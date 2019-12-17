Real Madrid’s players were handed an early Christmas present by sponsors Audi as every member of the first team squad drove away with a new set of wheels.

The German car manufacturer put smiles on the faces of Zinedine Zidane and his players as the Spanish giants all got to choose which model they wanted to receive and in what colour.

Club captain Sergio Ramos opted for the most expensive drive, selecting the £86,000 Lunar Blue Audi A8 50 TDI Quattro Tiptronic.

Players were presented with their selected cars and signed number plates on Monday as part of their annual ceremony at this time of year.

Zidane showed his humility and opted for a RS 3 Sportback TFSI quattro S tronic in Mythos black, the cheapest model available from the squad list coming in at £65,000.

Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois also joined their boss in opting for the cheapest model, albeit with different preferences on colour.

The Q7 50 TDI was far and away the most popular car chosen by the squad with Audi parting with 11 as part of their giveaway to the squad.

Brahim Diaz, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Casemiro, Ferland Mendy, Gareth Bale, Isco, Alphonse Areola and Eder Militao all went for that model as their car of choice.