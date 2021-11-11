Real reason behind my postponed US tour–K1

World acclaimed king of Fuji music, Wasiu Olasunkanmi Marshal has come out to shed light on his inability to embark on the scheduled United States of America (US) tour.

The respected musician, through his social media handles, cleared the air that there was no ambiguity or deliberate decision not to honour the proposed tour.

In the lengthy statement, he wrote:

“Very recently, issue about my band going to perform in America erupted some negativity which was communicated to me by concerned friends who come across a post where my name was being dragged into dealings with many sub show promoters in America.

Firstly, I will like to state here that, I owe my fans across the globe high level of respect, hence the needs for my explanation recently.

That my band trip to United States has NOT been cancelled.

All that is necessary to make the trip a success was put in place.

Work permit, flight arrangements and other necessary things, except the RIGHT OF VISA approval for those members of the band who need to obtain that before we proceed.

Surely I am not in control of approving that Visa but the American embassy here in Nigeria.

I can understand agitation from many fans and music lovers across, but patience is required to get all this bottleneck sorted out with regards to the applicable laws that permit entertainers coming to America.

I’ll still not join issues with non concern persons or groups other than those respected individuals and organizations who are dealing with us directly.

Social media is free for everyone’s usage, but we are not deviating from the real issues because of some distracters.

Either Mr Mike Fashakin of Orbit LLC, who is directly involved with many as the main PROMOTER or myself on behalf of my BAND.

No form of hanky-panky is played out concerning this issue

Once again as I stated earlier, we owe our fans and patrons some degree of respect which gives reason for this explanation again and again.

A nice word speaks volume of your intentions rather than being bossy to the instruments that form your rise up to stardom.

Let us refrain from usage of insultive words in the name of aggression.

We have an integrity to protect, hence we will not defraud our fans and friends all over the globe.

Agent of the 3rd hand parading themselves on social media should stop making issues out of nothing.

You can’t change what God Almighty has already ordained.

We look for peace from your end too, regardless of your intentions towards us.”

Thank you all.

K1 De Ultimate (Adeori-Okin)

Olasunkanmi Marshal