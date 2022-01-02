Real pours cold water on move for Mbappe 

Carlo Ancelotti has appeared to rule out a January move for Kylian Mbappe after the Real Madrid boss said matters on the pitch are of more importance at this stage of the season.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been strongly linked with a move to Los Blancos and with his contract expiring in the summer, is free to enter pre-contract negotiations with the LaLiga leaders.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Mbappe’s future would not be determined before PSG’s Champions League clash with Madrid in February, and now boss Ancelotti has poured cold water on talk of a January move.

‘I don’t know. We think we will continue to fight for titles,’ he said via Goal.

‘It’s an interesting moment because we’re back in La Liga, we have the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. It’s an important moment. [Moving for Mbappe is] the last thing to do, which I think is what will happen on June 30.’

Mbappe has admitted that he wanted a Madrid switch last summer, but the Spanish giants failed in a £154million swoop for the Frenchman.

However, the PSG star has said that he wishes to see out the current campaign with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who are desperate to win their first-ever Champions League title.

‘I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup, and to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it,’ he told CNN last month.

PSG and Real Madrid will face each other in the last-16 of the Champions League, with the first leg taking place at the Parc des Princes on February 15.

It means that Mbappe could knock Real Madrid out of the competition – before then joining them in the summer.