Real Madrid will look to sign Super Eagles’ combative midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer window, according to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish side have one of the world’s finest defensive midfielders in Brazil’s Carlos Henrique Casimiro, commonly called Casemiro, but they have no like-for-like alternative to the 29-year-old.

French youngster Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde can do a decent job as holding midfielders, but they have primarily been utilised in box-to-box roles.

And in Nigerian international Ndidi, valued at €60 million by Leicester City, Real Madrid have identified a perfect replacement for Casemiro and could take him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the winter transfer window.

The former Spanish champions could, however, face stiff opposition from Manchester United, who are reportedly leading the race for the former Genk midfielder.

It is hard for some of Europe’s biggest clubs to overlook Ndidi, who has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since he moved to Leicester City in January 2017.

The 64-year-old has made 187 appearances for Leicester, chipping in with nine goals and 11 assists in four years.