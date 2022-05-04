Real men of God are not known for controversies, IPOB replies Apostle Suleiman, Tunde Bakare

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, replied Apostle Johnson Suleiman, that his alleged unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation is not part of his (Suleiman’s) calling

IPOB also told the cleric to stop dabbling into politics and allowing the powers that be to use him in attacking their enemies but should face his religious calling, otherwise, he will be disappointed by the people allegedly using him to attack IPOB and Ndigbo.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled “Apostle Johnson Suleiman should stop his unguarded utterance against IPOB and Biafrans” warned the cleric to halt further attack on IPOB and Ndigbo or face the wrath of the pro-Biafra group.

IPOB’ statement read in part: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unprovoked verbal attack and ranting by Apostle Johnson Suleiman against IPOB and the enterprising Igbo Nation.

“It is a puzzle that a man who claims to be serving God will abandon his calling and resort to attacking a nation without any cause, provocation or clash of interests.

“When has unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation become part of Suleiman’s calling? We do not intend to join issues with Apostle Suleiman and his likes such as Tunde Bakare who has also made Ndigbo the subject of their attacks but our message to them is very unambiguous.

“They should steer clear from any matter concerning IPOB or the industrious and great Igbo race. Let them concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from unguarded utterances or vituperations on subjects beyond them.

“We warn Apostle Suleiman, Pastor Tunde Bakare and their likes to restrain from any comments on IPOB or Igbo nation as that will not be tolerated anymore. We don’t want to have issues with anyone who calls himself a man of God, and men of God should know their limits.

“Real men of God in the olden days who have fear of God and respect the Bible and its teachings in the olden days were never known for controversies.”