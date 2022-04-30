Real Madrid win LaLiga for 35th time after spanking Espanyol

Real Madrid are Spanish champions for a 35th time after beating Espanyol 4-0 in LaLiga on Saturday.

Los Blancos needed just a point against the Barcelona-based club to secure the title and secured a comfortable win.

This followed two goals from Rodrygo and one each from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.

Benzema, who now has 42 goals from 42 appearances for Real Madrid this season, started on the bench as coach Carlo Ancelotti looked ahead to Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Manchester City.

So it was much-changed Real Madrid side, with Jesus Vallejo in for a rare start at the back and defensive midfielder Casemiro alogside him in a defence which also included Marcelo at left-back and winger Lucas Vazquez on the right.

There were also starts for Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz, but it was Rodrygo who set Real Madrid on their way with goals in the 33rd and 43rd minutes to give Ancelotti’s side a comfortable advantage at the break.

Asensio then made it 3-0 after 55 minutes, with Benzema in on the act late in the game after coming off the bench to replace Casemiro.