Real Madrid want Osimhen

Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen, it has emerged, has a potential transfer target for Real Madrid, who will have to shell out at least €80m for the Nigerian marksman, although he possess a transfer market value of €60m.

The report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central highlight that he will arrive in Madrid only if a move for Dortmund talent Haaland does not materialize. However, Haaland has already made it clear that he prefers the record European champions.

He is arguably the most sought-after striker in the world at the moment, along Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and PSG’s Mbappe. With a host of clubs battling for his signature, Real Madrid are keeping their options open with Osimhen.

Osimhen has enjoyed a fruitful start to the 2021/22 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances for the Partenopei across all competitions. His performances have done enough to garner the attention of several European giants.

Osimhen appeared to be an alternative target to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.