Real Madrid’s team bus has been damaged ahead of their game against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Their team coach had a window smashed ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield.

Hundreds of fans lined Anfield Road, very few wearing masks or observing social distancing, to greet both teams as they arrived.l

When one of Real’s buses parked up at the Kop end of the ground after the team had disembarked it was an apparent one pane of a double-glazed window had been smashed and Liverpool staff were seen cleaning up a pile of broken glass on the ground with Merseyside Police officers in attendance.

Inside the ground, the team news saw Sadio Mane return to the starting line-up as Jurgen Klopp made one change from Saturday’s win over Aston Villa, with Diogo Jota dropped to the bench as they sought to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

Real also made one change with Federico Valverde replacing the injured Lucas Vazquez.

A Liverpool spokesperson said in a statement: “We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening.

“It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused.

“We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”