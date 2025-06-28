Real Madrid taking steps forward amidst changes — Alonso

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has shed light on the club’s current phase, revealing that it is in the midst of a rebuilding process.

The former Bayern Leverkusen manager also expressed optimism about the team’s progress, saying it was embracing a new chapter in its history with several changes in place.

Speaking after the team’s 3-0 win over Salzburg, Alonso noted that the team was in the midst of a demanding competition, but was using the opportunity to refine its approach for improvement.

“We are taking a step forward, and that is where we are,” Alonso said, highlighting the team’s growth.

Looking ahead to the round of 16 matchup against Juventus, Alonso expressed respect for the Italian giants and emphasised the need for thorough preparation.

“We know it is a make- or- break game, and we need to be ready for that,” Alonso said, acknowledging the high stakes.

However, he also noted that regardless of the outcome, the team would continue to push forward.

“We are in the early stages of a new chapter and era in Madrid with a few changes,” Alonso said.

Despite the challenges, he expressed satisfaction with the team’s growth and their ability to adapt to the new dynamics.

Coach Alonso highlighted the importance of this period, stating that the team was taking steps forward and refining its approach.

