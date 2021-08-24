Real Madrid ‘submit’ €160m bid for Mbappe

Real Madrid have reportedly tabled a bid of €160million for French superstar Kylian Mbappe following the news that Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with the French giants.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Madrid throughout the summer, and he is yet to put pen to paper with a new contract in Paris.

The 22-year-old’s contract is up next summer.

Mbappe has had to relinquish his spot as PSG’s main man after the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona earlier this summer.

And the Frenchman is reportedly looking for a new challenge after winning four Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup during his time in the French capital.

Real Madrid emerged as the front runners for his signature, and they have now submitted a bid for the attacker, according to talkSPORT.

If Real are able to secure a £160million move for the 22-year-old it would award PSG the exact same amount they paid Monaco in 2017.

However, La Liga’s financial troubles put a question mark on the deal.

This summer, unlike Barcelona who were forced to part ways with Messi, Real Madrid have sold a whole host of players including Martin Odegaard and Raphael Varane.

With the addition of Sergio Ramos leaving on a free, Real have reduced their wage bill significantly.

Interestingly, Mbappe’s departure could leave a path for Ronaldo to join Messi and Neymar at PSG.