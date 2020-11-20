Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the club’s facilities following the international break.

The details are outlined by Marca, who say he will be out of this weekend’s La Liga clash against Villarreal and will not be able to feature until he returns a negative test.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday, there had been concern at Los Blancos that Jovic may test positive after four individuals – three players (Milinkovic-Savic, Nikolic, Lazovic) and a physio – were infected with COVID in the Serbian squad.

Jovic played from the start in Serbia’s Nations League clash against Russia on Wednesday evening and continued his goalscoring form for his country with two strikes in the opening half for the hosts.

Madrid have already had recent COVID-19 infections among their first-team squad with Eden Hazard, Casemiro and Eder Militao all testing positive in recent weeks, although all had recovered and returned to first-team training.

Luka Modric, Andriy Lunin and Martin Odegaard have all been with international squads who have returned positive tests over this international break, but none of those individuals tested positive.