Real Madrid plotting sensational return for Ronaldo

Real Madrid is eager to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo from struggling Manchester United.

The 37-year-old forward has delivered another outstanding season of goals at Manchester United after his £12.85 million switch from Juventus last summer. Despite United’s shocking form, Ronaldo has scored 23 goals – 17 in the Premier League – despite playing in a poor team.

His performances in England has caused a stir at the Bernabeu with influential key figures at the club wanting the a Ronaldo return knowing he’ll bring guaranteed goals in La Liga, said the Mirror.

And although he penned a two year deal, with the option of an extra year when he returned from Italy, the landscape has changed so much at Old Trafford in the last seven months Ronaldo’s future in Manchester is now uncertain. United are preparing for their third manager in less than a calendar year with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag ready to start a huge rebuild this summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November and replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

While Madrid would take him back this summer and give him plenty of playing time next season, it’s unclear whether Ten Hag views the veteran attacker as key to United’s immediate future.