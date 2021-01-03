Real Madrid players have reportedly received their wages with an agreed 10 per cent salary reduction in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many clubs across the globe, the La Liga champions are still reeling from the financial effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and negotiated a first salary cut with their players at the back end of last season.

Now, Marca reports that the Blancos squad have been paid the first part of their wages for the current season, but the payments also came with a 10 per cent decrease as stadiums in Spain remain closed to supporters.

The report added that Real is not planning any January signings unless they can ship out some unwanted players first, and their budget for the current campaign is €618 million (£548.5m) compared to the €900 million (£798.7m) that was originally projected.

Zinedine Zidane’s side rose to the top of the La Liga table with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, although bitter rivals Atletico Madrid do have three games in hand.