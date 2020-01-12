Real Madrid have won the Spanish Supercopa after beating city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties.

After a goalless 120 minutes, Sergio Ramos scored the decisive spot kick to seal a 4-1 win after Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey failed to find the target from 12 yards.

It was a hotly contested first half, but neither team could find a breakthrough, although both teams came close with a handful of chances.

One of the bigger chances came early in the second half when Luka Modric picked out Luka Jovic, whose shot almost found the bottom corner before going agonisingly wide. Later on, Alvaro Morata got in behind, but Thibaut Courtois was able to stop the shot one on one.

Extra time saw much of the same until a red card for Federico Valverde caused tensions to boil over, with the referee showing a few more yellow cards for good measure.