Real Madrid join Man Utd, Man City in Osimhen race

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on the development of Victor Osimhen, as the Spanish giants weigh up a move for the in-demand Napoli attacker.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for his Italian club at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 10 appearances in all competitions.

A recent report claimed that Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in bringing the Nigeria international to the Premier League next summer.

According to AS, Real Madrid are also in the hunt, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side considering the attacker as a possible alternative to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

The report also claims that Bayern Munich are lining up a €100m (£84.6m) offer for Osimhen, as the Bundesliga giants prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski.

The Nigerian, who still has four years left to run on his contract with Napoli, has scored 19 times and registered four assists in 40 appearances for his current side in all competitions.