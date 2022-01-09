Real Madrid, Chelsea, others to pay 80 million Euro on Osimhen

Real Madrid, Chelsea and other suitors have reportedly been told to “fork” out €80 million to land Napoli goal machine, Victor Osimhen.

A report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Serie A giants said Napoli will be demanding €80 million if they are forced to part ways with Osimhen.

Real Madrid and Chelsea are among the clubs that are closely monitoring the progress of the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen joined Napoli from LOSC Lille in September 2020 and has since come a long way in his career. The 23-year-old experienced teething problems initially at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, but he has progressed considerably since the turn of the year.

After strongly ending the 2020/21 season, the Nigerian striker was in superb touch in the first half of the ongoing campaign, raking in nine goals and two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, setting their sights on him.

The interest from Real Madrid could be stemming from Karim Benzema’s advancing years. While the Frenchman is in the form of his life, he is approaching the final phase of his career. That is why the Merengues seem to be laying down the succession plan for Benzema, with Erling Haaland reportedly their priority target.

With Haaland one of the most coveted players in the transfer market, Real Madrid will have to keep their options open, making Osimhen a viable target. On the other hand, Chelsea’s urgency to sign someone like Osimhen might have initially seemed surprising.

However, Romelu Lukaku’s recent comments have changed things at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian international linked with Paris Saint-Germain as a result. Lukaku might still have a bright future at Chelsea, but the Blues need to be on the lookout for a potential replacement in the worst-case scenario.

Osimhen’s status as one of the most prolific players in Serie A was always likely to bolster his price tag, but it is unclear if Chelsea and Real Madrid will be open to paying €80 million to secure his services.